Social Media Influencer “Slickianna” Murder Accused Remanded

Rushawn Patterson, the man accused of murdering social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend, was remanded on Thursday morning when he appeared in the St James Circuit Court.

Patterson was due to go to court on Thursday for a bail hearing. When the case came up, the prosecution told Justice Andrea Thomas that the DNA comparison, as well as, the forensic and vehicle tracking reports were outstanding. Michelle Thomas, Patterson’s attorney, did not proceed with a bail application.

The next scheduled court date for Patterson is March 9, 2023.

It is reported that Townsend traveled from Kingston to Montego Bay on October 20, where Patterson picked her up at about 7:30 p.m. They went to a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St. James in the evening. At some point during the night, an argument developed, which led to Patterson strangling Townsend to death and getting rid of her body.

On October 21, the body of Townsend was retrieved from the sea in Reading, St. James.

The police identified Patterson as a person of interest in their investigations on October 22. On November 2, he was picked up at a guesthouse in Hanover by an Area One operational team.

