France Beat Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup Final

Leave a Comment / By / December 15, 2022

France Beat Morocco 2-0: Reigning champion France saw off World Cup wild cards Morocco to move in in the second semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium. Kylian Mbappe-starrer France will meet Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final on Sunday.

France outclassed the history-making Morocco side on Thursday. Securing its second-successive berth in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup, Didier Deschamps-coached France upstaged Morocco 2-0 in Qatar.

The first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final refused to buckle despite suffering the early blows of losing key defender Nayef Aguerd to injury after he was named in the starting line-up, and then going behind Theo Hernandez’s scrambled fifth-minute goal. Extending their lead in the second half, substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored the second goal for France as the defending champions ended Morocco’s dream run at the grandest stage.

The 2018 champion is still on course to become the first country to retain the World Cup for 60 years following Brazil’s triumphs in 1958 and 1962.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: