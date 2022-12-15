France Beat Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup Final

France Beat Morocco 2-0: Reigning champion France saw off World Cup wild cards Morocco to move in in the second semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium. Kylian Mbappe-starrer France will meet Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the final on Sunday.
France outclassed the history-making Morocco side on Thursday. Securing its second-successive berth in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup, Didier Deschamps-coached France upstaged Morocco 2-0 in Qatar.
The first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final refused to buckle despite suffering the early blows of losing key defender Nayef Aguerd to injury after he was named in the starting line-up, and then going behind Theo Hernandez’s scrambled fifth-minute goal. Extending their lead in the second half, substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored the second goal for France as the defending champions ended Morocco’s dream run at the grandest stage.
The 2018 champion is still on course to become the first country to retain the World Cup for 60 years following Brazil’s triumphs in 1958 and 1962.