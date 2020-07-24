Skillibeng Recruited By Blvk H3ro, Wayne J On ‘Young Boss (Remix)’

Jamaican artistes Blvk H3ro & Wayne J have recruited fast-rising Dancehall star Skillibeng for a remix of their ode to youth ‘bossing up’. The Young Boss (Remix) was released today, after the original single dropped a few weeks ago.

Skillibeng (Brik Pan Brik, Mr. Universe) takes first go in the remix and delivers his now-signature lyrical assault in the first minute of the track. The original single, released just a few weeks ago, is all about empowering young creatives that have taken the leap of faith into entrepreneurship.

The timing of the release is a special one as young entrepreneurs, especially those in the music and creative industry, are gaining prominence. What is important to note is the prevalence of more established acts supporting the work of rising talent within the music industry through organic collaborations. In fact, it was through this medium that Young Boss (Remix) came about.

“It came out of a conversation and just seeing Skillibeng because all a we live inna Eastside,” Blvk H3ro recalls in a statement.

“We did just hol’ a reason with him one day and he was telling us how he rated the track and just wanted to do a remix,” H3ro said.

Both Blvk H3ro and Wayne J continue to work on releasing exciting new projects. English reggae and pop band UB40’s forthcoming album will feature Blvk H3ro on three tracks.

Wayne J x Skillibeng x Blvk H3ro Young Boss (Remix) is being released by US-based label Delicious Vinyl Island. The single, produced by Greatest Records/Bob Riddim, is available for streaming below.

Source: Dancehallmag