Montego Bay Police Seeking Public’s Help to Identify Man Shot and Killed, Along Love Lane

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a man who was shot and killed along a section of Love Lane, in downtown Montego Bay, on Wednesday, July 22.

Investigators say the victim is believed to be in his late twenties, of dark complexion, slim built, about 5ft-11ins long and sports a low hair cut.

Reports by the police are that about 11:30 pm, residents living in the Love Lane area alerted them after hearing gunshots being fired in the community.

The lawmen responded, and upon reaching the location they stumbled upon the body of the man which was lying along the roadway, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.

