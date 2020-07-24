Buju Banton’s Daughter Abihail Myrie Finally Sees Resemblance To Her Dad

We all experience as little mental scotoma in our lifetime, a very common occurrence is when you simply can’t see the resemblance you have with kin. While the rest of the world sees the apparent family resemblance Abihail Myrie has with her Dancehall legend dad, Buju Banton, it seems she has just been able to fathom the concept.

Abihail posted a side-by-side photo of herself and Banton two days ago on Twitter saying, “People always told me that I’m the splitting image of my dad (ᴄᴜᴛᴇʀ) but I never truly, 100% saw myself until I stumbled across this picture earlier today. What a ting if I was a boy.”

Abi’s post encouraged many followers to upload their own photos of Buju, which they believe were even closer in likeness to her.

One follower said they saw the resemblance in a photo that surfaced in December 2018 of Abihail and her father sharing an excitable hug after his release from jail.

Buju Banton has 17 children, but only a few have been in the spotlight over the years.

Abihail has made a name for herself on social media and as a model and entrepreneur (@abiscandles).

Another, Jodian Myrie is a politician, representing the People’s Labour Party (JLP). Jodian’s career choice was something that Buju initially disapproved of, but he has accepted his daughter’s choice.

“My father was never big on representational politics or anything to deal with it, and he was very outspoken about it. He has always supported Jamaica as a whole, but when it boils down to that divide, he does not partake in it. He is not even enumerated,” she revealed in an interview with the Gleaner.

Marcus Myrie is a popular music producer, and Jahazeil Myrie is an up-and-coming Reggae artiste, having released a few singles under his brother’s label, Markus Records.

Also, there are Jahleel Myrie, who has followed in the footsteps of his brothers by establishing a music production company called Leelo Records and Shadai Myrie, owner of La Lona Art, an art company.

There is no denying though, Abihail is perhaps the closest clone to her dad of all her ‘known’ siblings, although Jahleel trails as a strong runner up.

