Jerry of Lilliput, Shot and Killed in Content, St James

The Adelphi and Freeport police have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man who was shot and killed by gunmen in the community of Content, in the Adelphi policing area in St James, on Thursday, July 23.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Jermaine Samuels, otherwise called ‘Jerry’ a mason who hailed from Lilliput community, also in the parish.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00 pm, Samuel and other men were carrying out construction work on a house in the Content area, when he was ambushed by armed men, who brandished handguns and opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Samuel was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and he was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.