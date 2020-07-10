Skeletal Remains Found in Whitehall, St Thomas

The Morant Bay police in St Thomas have commenced an investigation surrounding the discovery of human skeletal remains, which were found in bushes in Lyssons district, Morant Bay, St Thomas, on Thursday, July 9.

The lawmen have not yet uncovered the identity of the victim, but say based on the nature of the skeletal remains, the victim has been dead for quite some time.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 1::30pm, on Thursday, residents in the community stumbled upon the skeletal remains and summoned the police.

The police went to the scene and uncovered the body which was under debris and pieces of clothing.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.