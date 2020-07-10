Montego Bay Friendly Lodge Donates to Le Antonio’s Foundation

A ringing endorsement of the work of Le Antonio’s Foundation has been provided by a Montego Bay-based institution committed to charity.

Friendly 383, a Free Mason Lodge has characterized the work of the Foundation as very involved in community and accountable and transparent in its activities.

The Foundation, registered in 2013, and based in Montego Bay, St James has been providing meals for youngsters, mentorship and a homework space and supervision for high school students in the Railway Lane innercity community. Its flagship programme is an antibullying initiative that involves lectures at schools and counselling for victims.

Every year Friendly 383 makes a contribution to a charity and this year it has chosen Le’ Antonio’s Foundation.

“The Foundation caught our eyes and we decided to make our contribution of 60 care packages to it for distribution, “ said Leroy Grey, secretary of administration for the Lodge. Asked why it was chosen, Mr Grey said “The organization appears to be very involved with the community. It seems accountable and it’s the view of the [Montego Bay] community that it is honest and forthright.”

The care packages presented to head of the Foundation Antonio McKoy, Friday, July 10 includes food items and personal care kits.

The Foundation’s programmes are now being expanded, following extensive refurbishing and provision of new equipment and facilities at its homework centre at Railway Lane. A library has been put in, the homework area and kitchen improved. The Foundation is expected to commence an art programme during the summer as it continues providing at least one meal a week to 60 youths from the community.

Friendly 383 is based in Montego Bay and falls under the District Grand Lodge of Jamaican and the Cayman islands, headed by Dwight Reece, District Grand Master.