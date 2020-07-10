Elderly Woman Found Dead in Water Drum in St Thomas

The St Thomas police have commenced a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was discovered face down in a drum of water at her home in St Thomas, on Thursday, July 9.

The dead golden ager has been identified as 92-year-old, Miriam Dunbar, of London Lane district in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

Reports by the Morant Bay police are that, shortly after 2:00 pm, a relative came to check on Ms Dunbar and discovered her body lying face down in a drum of water.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.

Investigators say they have not ruled out foul play, and are presently carrying out an investigation into the death.