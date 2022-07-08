Simone Collymore Could Not Escape Death

Imagine being married to someone, placing all your trust in them, planning your future with them, and the entire time, they are plotting to kill you?

The tragic death of 32-year-old Simone Collymore happened on January 2, 2018 when she and her taxi driver were shot and killed while at the gate of her gated community in Red Hills. In the surveillance footage which captured her last moments.

In the video, the black car with the two victims was seen being driven towards the gate. Two bikes followed, and when the car came to a halt, two men hopped off one bike, one approached the vehicle, opened the driver side of the door and fired multiple shots into the car. While this was happening, the other men were running around frantically. The car then started moving down the hill, one man followed, the next man ran backwards, then forward toward the car, then the car rolled through the open gate, one man followed to finish off the killing, then two men were seen running back up the road.

The men seemed extremely confused, amateur, and insecure during the entire hit.

Reports suggest that the 36-year -old taxi driver was hit first, and that is why the men were running back and forth, firing so many shots. After that, another man went to Simone’s side of the vehicle and shot at her. The taxi man being shot in the incident was entirely unintentional.

It is sad to think that if one thing had gone differently, for example, an armed security guard being at the gate, her life could have been spared. That is, of course, assuming that they would not have shot the security guard too.

This contract hit was ordered by her husband, Omar Collymore, and evidence suggests he was after insurance money. He killed his girlfriend a decade prior after she had just purchased an expensive life insurance policy. Collymore is not Jamaican, so he likely escaped the United States with a master plan to commit this crime.

The killer, Wade Campbell, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

