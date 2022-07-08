Security Forces Ramp Up Anti-Lottery Scamming Operation in St. James

Lottery Scamming

Police in St. James have ramped up Anti-lottery Scamming operations; which resulted in the arrests of two men in separate operations in the parish on Sunday, July 03 and Wednesday, July 06 respectively.

Charged with Possession of Identity Information and Possession of Access Device are;

·       33-year-old Kemol Mellis, a labourer of Central Avenue, Flanker, and

·       27-year-old Romario Williamson, an upholsterer of Providence Heights, both in St. James.

Mellis was arrested at his home on Sunday, July 03 during a joint Police/Military operation. Two cellular phones and lottery scamming paraphernalia that were found in his possession were subsequently seized.

On Wednesday, July 06, Williamson was arrested during an operation at his home, where a cellular phone containing information of persons living overseas as well as other lottery scamming paraphernalia were also seized.

Both men are awaiting their court dates.

 

