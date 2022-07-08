St. James Technician Charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm

A St. James technician who was among armed men who shot and injured a man in Flower Hill district in the parish on Thursday, June 16, has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

He is 33-year-old Kaval Duncan, otherwise called ‘Rusty’, of Rose Mount district, St. James.

Reports are that the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by Duncan and other men; they brandished firearms and opened gunfire hitting him in the abdomen. He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted.

Duncan turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, July 05. He was interviewed and subsequently charged, however, his court date is not yet finalised.

The St. James Police are working assiduously to apprehend the other suspects in relation to this matter.