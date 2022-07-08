St. James Technician Charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property

A St. James technician who was among armed men who shot and injured a man in Flower Hill district in the parish on Thursday, June 16, has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

He is 33-year-old Kaval Duncan, otherwise called ‘Rusty’, of Rose Mount district, St. James.

Reports are that the complainant was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by Duncan and other men; they brandished firearms and opened gunfire hitting him in the abdomen. He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted.

Duncan turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, July 05. He was interviewed and subsequently charged, however, his court date is not yet finalised.

The St. James Police are working assiduously to apprehend the other suspects in relation to this matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com