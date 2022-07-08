Faked Kidnapping in Jamaica

A woman from St. Andrew was charged on July 5, 2022, for faking her own kidnapping. She was charged with extortion and creating public mischief by investigators at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC). Allegations are that she faked the kidnapping in attempt to swindle $1 million from her family.

Shameka Miller, 27, is a customer service representative of Phase 1 in Seaview Gardens, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony McLaughlin.

CTOC reported that on Monday at around 4:45 p.m., Miller conspired with abettors to state that she was kidnapped and those holding her were demanding a pay-off for her release. She also sent video footage of a man pointing a gun at her head.

In the video with dark lighting, she is seen kneeling down facing a wall, with her hands above her head. She appears topless with pink shorts and a small pink blouse tied around her head. The person videoing had a gun in his hand pointed to her face. He then pulled the hammer of the gun and pointed it back on her. There were no words exchanged in the video.

When the demand was not met, she reported being released on Spanish Town Road.

Reports are that Miller was arrested and charged after police investigations proved her kidnapping claims were false.

McLaughlin stated that the accomplices have still not been apprehended, but the CTOC is aware of their identities.

