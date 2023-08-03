Shopkeeper Murdered in Kingston

A popular shopkeeper was shot and killed at Gold Street, in Kingston, on Wednesday morning, August 2.
He has been identified as 54-year-old Ronald Brown, otherwise called ‘Ronnie’ of a Gold Street address.
Reports are that about 4:15am, Brown was at a location in his community when he was ambushed and shot multiple times, by armed men.
Residents in the community alerted the police, and upon arrival, Brown was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.