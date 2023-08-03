Eight Skulls Found in Trelawny

The Duncan’s police in Trelawny are carrying out a probe into the discovery of eight human skulls, which were found in Spring Hill, Trelawny, on Wednesday.
Reports by the police are that about 6:15pm, residents were walking along a section of Spring Hill main road, when they stumbled upon the skulls and summoned the police.
The lawmen drove to the location, where they saw eight human skulls along the roadway.
The scene was processed and the skulls removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.