Eight Skulls Found in Trelawny

Leave a Comment / By / August 3, 2023

The Duncan’s police in Trelawny are carrying out a probe into the discovery of eight human skulls, which were found in Spring Hill, Trelawny, on Wednesday.

Reports by the police are that about 6:15pm, residents were walking along a section of Spring Hill main road, when they stumbled upon the skulls and summoned the police.

The lawmen drove to the location, where they saw eight human skulls along the roadway.

The scene was processed and the skulls removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: