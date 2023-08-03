Police Make Breakthrough into Identity of Victim Killed in Five Vehicle Collision, at Flankers, St James

The St James police are reporting that they have identified the man who lost his life in a five vehicle collisions, along a section of the Flankers main road, in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday night, July 31.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Aduke Ladrick, a Chef of Ranch Road in West Green, also in St James.
Reports are that about 10:00pm, Ladrick was travelling in motor vehicle along a second of the Flankers main road, when he was involved in the collision, involving four other vehicle.
Ladrick sustained injuries and died on the spot, while several other persons received serious injuries and were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were treated and admitted.