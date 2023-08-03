Man Killed in Salt Spring, St James

The Montego Hills police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a man in Salt Spring, St James, earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Jevonkene Rhoden, of Church Lane in Meggie Top, Salt Spring.

Reports by the police are that about 11:30pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of Church Lane and alerted the police.

The police drove to the scene and upon arrival, Rhoden was discovered lying in his yard with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

