Kingston Man Charged with Murder of Female

Twenty-three year-old Roberto Green of Victoria Avenue in Kingston, has been slapped with murder charges following the shooting death of a woman along Malvern Avenue in August of 2022.
Reports are that about 10:40pm, the now-deceased Sulaine Smith was among a group of persons playing games along a section of the roadway at Malvern Avenue, when they were approached by Green and two other men.
They reportedly brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Smith, who was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.
The police were summoned and have been carrying out an investigation since, which led to Green being arrested in February of this year.
He was taken before an identification parade last Friday, where he was pointed out and charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.