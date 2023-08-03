Kingston Man Charged with Murder of Female

Leave a Comment / By / August 3, 2023

Twenty-three year-old Roberto Green of Victoria Avenue in Kingston, has been slapped with murder charges following the shooting death of a woman along Malvern Avenue in August of 2022.

Reports are that about 10:40pm, the now-deceased Sulaine Smith was among a group of persons playing games along a section of the roadway at Malvern Avenue, when they were approached by Green and two other men.

They reportedly brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Smith, who was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead.

The police were summoned and have been carrying out an investigation since, which led to Green being arrested in February of this year.

He was taken before an identification parade last Friday, where he was pointed out and charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: