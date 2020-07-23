Shenseea Snags Ambassador Deal With Pretty Little Thing

Shenseea’s current location is on necks! The fashionista has snagged an ambassador deal with popular online clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. The UK-based retailer has created a wide customer base for urban designs rivaling others other major players.

It seems that Shenseea is the first Pretty Little Thing (PLT) ambassador on the island and definitely the first Dancehall artiste to get such a deal. Influencers in Jamaica are mainly collaborating with Fashion Nova, PLT’s competitor.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Romeich Entertainment artiste shared the great news “Happy to announce that I’m now an ambassador for @prettylittlething,” along with the hashtag #tekDisTingWorldWide, a reference to her song Blessed where the artiste asserts her dominance and carefree attitude to haters.

In the snaps tagging Pretty Little Thing, Shenseea sports thigh-length box braids along with a cute set from the company – a baby blue crop top along with a black see-through mid-thigh tights that teases her sexy shape. She’s wearing matching high top sneakers, clearly a summer trend for 2020. In a second snap, she’s sporting a leather jacket with ties to the wait and white framed glasses.

The company also announced the news on Twitter. “Introducing our newest Brand Ambassador. Welcome to the family @SHENYENG We’re so excited for what’s to come.”

It’s unclear the details of the ambassador deal, but for sure, Shensea will be among the first to receive new merchandise from the company, joining the ranks of Teyana Taylor and others who have partnered with the brand.

Well wishes from fans and friends poured in from everyone.

Romeich Entertainment stablemate Ding Dong said, “get them sis.” Rvssian, who collaborated with Shenseea and rappers Swae Lee and Young Thug in IDKW in January this year, posted fire emojis.

Tarrus Riley posted bomb emojis while Trinidadian soca star Nailah Blackman who shares a song- Badishh with Shenseea sent her congratulations.

Shenseea’s latest accomplishment is an effort at expanding her brand and influence. With two million followers on Instagram alone, her potential impact is impressive, particularly for her followers who are around the 16-30 age group. Jamaicans especially make up a sizable amount of online shoppers who shop from the popular urban streetwear company.

This litany of achievements for the Blessed singer comes after she collaborated with Tyga shortly after signing with Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants imprint at Interscope Records in 2019.

At just 23-years-old it seems she’s business-minded as well as talented. Her manager Romeich Major has constantly spoken about the artiste’s work ethic and drive for success, having scouted her while she was a promo girl for his company just three years ago. Her rise to fame and her from rags to riches story is quite an inspiration for those who have been watching her.

Shenseea has a four-year-old son that keeps her private life busy. She recently lost her mom to a heart attack, but the artiste in public comments said she was happy she was able to take care of her mom at least and have her live with her before her death.

Both Romeich and Shenseea have hinted at plans to create a global brand, and it seems Shenseea is well on her way.

Source: Dancehallmag