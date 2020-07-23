Drake Teases Trap Dancehall Song Between Popcaan And Bakersteez In Barbados

Dancehall artiste Popcaan seems to be enjoying his birthday vacation in Barbados as he chills with Toronto rapper Drake and friends.

In an Instagram Story posted by Drake yesterday, Popcaan, whose real name is Andre Sutherland, can be seen dancing and vibing with his friend while the OVO boss looks on from the pool. Popcaan is wearing very festive looking shorts and shows off his bare chest. His low, cropped hair seems to be growing back rather quickly.

In the video Drake , who sings along with the song, ends the clip he posted to his story by asking Ms. Rhona, Popcaan’s mother, to “forgive us,” possibly in reference to the lyrics “…two bad bitch inna my house.”

The lyrics in the video are from an unreleased song by Popcaan featuring Bakersteez.

Bakersteez, a Jamaican rapper, has teased the song drop on Friday, with several posts to his Twitter account in which he captioned the clip posted by Drake –“drizzy a listen some steezy pon a calm day…fixtape this fryday.”

Bakersteez has a larger following on YouTube and an impressive catalog of songs featuring the likes of Sizzla and collaborations with other newbie artistes. In another post on his Twitter account, he says collaborating with Popcaan is a dream come true- “poppy ft me…supm wah me did dream bout.”

Of course, the flow of the song which sounds very much like trap dancehall, seems to be a hit with Drake and Popcaan listening to it.

Meanwhile, it might not be Ms. Rhona that Drake and Popcaan need to apologize to! It seems like romance is in the air for Poppy and Kavell Keir!

A story posted to Keir’s Instagram yesterday shows a beautiful bouquet of fresh roses of various shades of mauve, pink and coral with a sweet little note that ended with a capital A. A for Andre?

We sure hope so since the couple seems to be rekindling their romance or at least reconnecting since his birthday post days ago.

Source: Dancehallmag