Shenseea Reacts To Romeich’s ‘Rules of Success’ Interview, Fans Call For Buju Banton Collab

Tears began to flow when Shenseea got wind of the interview her manager Romeich Major did with popular Marketing and Communications Specialist, Ibrahim Konteh on Saturday night, May 3rd dubbed ‘Rules of Success.’

Romeich spoke candidly as he harked back to when Shenseea started out in the business and even prior just working for him as a promo girl. He saw her drive and tenacity from early on out, so when he realised she was aspiring to become a deejay, indulged the then teenaged mother. Her drive would morph into talent and time would finesse her craft, it didn’t take long for the emergence of what we now know as the ShengYeng queen.

Romiech spoke with such admiration and respect for the young dancehall artiste that when she apparently saw the interview, welled with tears. Fans can always count on the Blessed singer to share these stories with them, as she went on Instagram days later with an upload of the discussion and captioned the post:

“Seeing this brought tears to my eyes . God knew my struggles and how much I cried for various reasons and still hold it same way; he blessed me with my heart’s desires.”

She went on to recall a memory of Romeich showing her a certain type of kindness when she least expected it and that she would forever be grateful to him. Then continued, “Wat we built can’t be stopped by haters or evil doers. People just see the glory judge it and don’t know the story or struggles other people go through in life. Trust mi.”

The heartfelt post touched many fans and friends alike; dancehall artiste Konshens dropped crying face emojis across her page. Ding Dong and Bad Gyal Cecile fired up salutes and former Miss Universe Yendi Phillips said, “Yes my girl!!! Grit cannot be bought!”. While Member of Parliament, the honourable Lisa Hanna also commented, “Passion, sheer talent, humility and a deep desire to succeed in the face of great adversity … keep soaring with graceful resilience.” Romeich also replied, we a team no one can stop big up.”

Shenseea has always been very public about her rags to riches story; she recently took her IG audiences on a journey to her old house that she tagged at Pretty Lane. A narrow zinc enclosed walk way took us to the modest little house she worked hard to help her mother build and that was once called her own.

The young ShengYeng star has been surfing the high waves for a while now, signing major endorsement deals, landing magazine covers and collaborating with international musicians has become something of a new normal for her. It seems like she is always embarking on bigger and better things, thanks to her powerhouse manager Romeich.

There were speculations at the start of the week that a collab may be brewing with Hip-Hop icon Nicki Minaj. Then yesterday Shenseea shared a photo with herself and the legend Buju Banton avoiding all manner of social distancing in a friendly pose.

While she vaguely captioned the pic, “One a the wisest @bujuofficial,” the unassuming photo drew attention when Romeich commented, “Keep working mama kill them with success nothing cant stop u @shenseea.”

This suggests perhaps a collaboration may be in the works with the two as well. We know Buju is making his rounds, snatching up hot features for his re-energised musical endeavours. Gargamel, like everyone else knows that it doesn’t get hotter than Shenseea right now.

