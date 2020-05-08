NotNice Says Vybz Kartel “Can’t Sleep” If Another Artiste Is No.1

Many artistes fear declining sales and even losing fans bt Vybz Kartel’s biggest fear is not being number one in Dancehall. This was revealed by his former go-to beats maker, NotNice.

The dancehall producer, whose real name is Ainsley Morris, was speaking during an interview on TVJ’s Entertainment Report on May 1 2020. He said it’s just part of Kartel’s nature to always strive for the top spot in Dancehall and if he feels he doesn’t have it he’s not comfortable. “Kartel cah comfortable with a next man being number one. That ah one ah de things, him can’t sleep, him always try for be the best”, Morris said.

This week saw Kartel’s Run Dancehall peaking at #4 on YouTube videos Popular In Jamaica, behind Masicka‘s Chance at #3. Runaway hits Breaking News by Dexta Daps and Convo Pt. 2 by Govana remain at #2 and #1 respectively.

NotNice said this thirst along with Kartel’s push to always stay ahead of the pack and keep innovating is the recipe that has kept the veteran artiste a force to be reckoned with and feared. This innovation is why he’s been able to adapt to the different generations of listeners in Dancehall and still be considered by many as the King of Dancehall.

Notnice added that Kartel is able to stay relevant and keep people talking about him and that has kept him as one of Dancehall’s best over the years. “As long as he can keep the people doing that him are always be relevant and with that him keep putting out hit songs.”

The phenomenal producer also spoke about his own type of innovation in these times as he said that he was mostly promoting his music on social media. He added since new music is not being produced as much he’s realized that many people are just listening to what’s on their timeline.

He also spoke about his feud with Popcaan describing it as a family feud and said that his major grouse with the Unruly Boss was that he considered him to be selfish and unwilling to share.

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness came in for high praise as he believes that he’s also doing a fantastic job handling the COVID-19 crisis.

Notnice also spoke about his latest offering We Are, a song he’s produced to help people face the current COVID-19 pandemic. The track has many Dancehall stars including his artiste Nordia Mothersille, then there’s Romain Virgo, Jah Cure, Tarrus Riley, Tessanne Chin, Etana, Richie Spice and a lot more. He described it as Jamaica’s version of We Are the World.

Notnice spoke in more detail to the Jamaica Star about his inspiration behind the song and said that it was not just about the coronavirus predicament. His hope was just to offer people some form of inspiration. “It’s a track to uplift the people and give them some hope inna these times. Me want it to come across as a song that can play in most situations when people a go through hard times; whether it’s a disaster or anything else,” he said. “It has a We Are The World kind of vibe, and that’s why me try get some selected people on it. Not just anybody, but some great vocalists that will give you that feel-good vibe when you listen.”

Source: Dancehallmag