Sheldon Pellington Burnt to Death After Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montego Bay

Sheldon Pellington Burnt to Death After Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montego Bay
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man died along the Rose Hall main road in St James this afternoon after being hit from his motorcycle, which burst into flames.

The man was reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

“We sprayed the bike with water, but it was just too late. He seemed to still be breathing, but eventually, you could see he had taken his last breath,” said a witness who was at the scene.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at the stoplight at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

It is reported that the motorcyclist had just left the Flankers community and was heading towards Rhyne Park in Rose Hall.

Sheldon Pellington Burnt to Death After Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montego Bay

Sheldon Pellington Burnt to Death After Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montego Bay

On reaching the stoplight at the convention centre, a truck was reportedly making a u-turn when it collided with the motorbike.

The impact reportedly caused the bike to burst into flames, which spread to the rider.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Sheldon Pellington Burnt to Death After Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montego Bay
Sheldon Pellington Burnt to Death After Motorcycle Catches Fire In Montego Bay
Sisters Chopped up by Neighbour in Old Harbour
Sisters Chopped up by Neighbour in Old Harbour
Teacher on Multiple Sex Charges Involving Students Granted Bail
Teacher on Multiple Sex Charges Involving Students Granted Bail
Police Investigating Shooting Death of St Elizabeth Farmer
Police Investigating Shooting Death of St Elizabeth Farmer
Murder at Friendship Lane in Kingston
Murder at Friendship Lane in Kingston
Taxi Operator Murdered at Gold Smith Villa, August Town
Taxi Operator Murdered at Gold Smith Villa, August Town
Motorcyclist Burns to Death as Bike Burst into Flames, in Rosehall Crash
Motorcyclist Burns to Death as Bike Burst into Flames, in Rosehall Crash
Another Tremor Near Jamaica
Another Tremor Near Jamaica
Dear Mckoy: Bisexual Husband Wants A Divorce
Dear Mckoy: Bisexual Husband Wants A Divorce

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....