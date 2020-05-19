Shaggy To Perform On Billboard’s Live At-Home Concert

Things continue to progress smoothly for the veteran dancehall artiste Shaggy in the United States, as he will be featured on an all-new set of Billboard Live At-Home performances.

Shaggy will appear tomorrow, May 19th, from 1 pm Eastern Time, which is 12 noon in Jamaica, on Billboard’s Facebook page.

The Billboard Live series, which was launched on March 19, is an initiative to support selected non-profits as they try to assist those most in need during the economic downturn being experienced due to COVID-19. Some of the charities selected so far include Meals on Wheels America, Downtown Women’s Center, My Friend’s Place and more.

Shaggy hasn’t identified which charity he would assist but it may be his Shaggy, Make a Difference Foundation, which assists the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Jamaica.

Shaggy shared the news of his performance on his Instagram. He said:

“#Shaggy to perform Tuesday 19 May 1 pm ET – Billboard Live Facebook

#May #continues to bloom with an all-new set of #Billboard Live At-Home performances.

The Boombastic singer has been making a significant splash in the US recently having been featured on The Bachelor’s Listen to Your Heart semi-final episode, last week, a show that millions of Americans tune into. He gave a classic performance alongside Rayvon and Spice.

Shaggy posted about this latest venture and fans immediately reacted with fire emojis and likes. Within two hours of the post, it had already been liked over a thousand times, with fans expressing their excitement at getting the chance to see the veteran do his thing live.

“Living legend link up,” this fan said, while another said jokingly that Shaggy should have consulted her first: “I really wish @direalshaggy would check my meeting schedule first…. super sad to miss this tomorrow (happy to still be working!).”

In these difficult times where so many around the world are suffering the effects of COVID-19 and its trail of destruction, Shaggy will no doubt be happy to inspire and contribute on behalf of dancehall.

Source: Dancehallmag