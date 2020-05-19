Usain Bolt Welcomes Baby Girl With Partner Kasi Bennett

Jamaican Olympic sprint legend turned Dancehall producer Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcomed the birth of their daughter yesterday (May 17). News of the baby’s arrival came after the island’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted congratulations to the new parents.

Bolt’s former running mate Warren Weir also welcomed his second daughter with his fiancée.

Bennett who owns her own marketing agency has been Bolt’s longstanding partner. The two shared the news of the baby’s arrival with the world in March with Bolt gushing how happy he was that he was “ a girl dad”. The baby’s name or image has not been disclosed by either parents who have been inactive on social media in the last 48 hours and understandably so!

Bolt, the world record holder at 100m and 200m, retired from athletics in 2017 after a decade of dominance in men’s sprinting.

At the 2016 Olympics, he became the only man to win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics.

Meanwhile, baby Bolt is not the only new addition to the track world within the last few days.

Former track star turned YouTuber Warren Weir also welcomed a baby girl with fiancée Alexan Stewart, an entrepreneur on May 13. Weir in a post on twitter marveled at his fiancée “how this woman just gave birth and look like she didn’t do nothing making the last 9months look like the common cold”

This is Weir’s second child, the first Gabrielle Weir, being with another woman.

Weir is clearly enjoying his newborn. He also posted a video of him and the baby whose initials are X.A.W, bonding and another of a video of him goofing around while Alexan can be seen in the background with the baby

For sure we expect to see future playdates with Baby Bolt and Baby Weir since their mothers are also best friends!

