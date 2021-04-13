Sha’Carri Richardson runs 6th fastest 100m time at Miramar Invitational

The American sprinter Sha’Carri Richard ran the sixth-fastest 100m time in history after lighting up athletics meet at the inaugural Miramar Invitational at Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on Saturday, April 10.

Despite not getting the best start, the 21-year-old, Richardson showed incredible top-end speed to blast to a world-leading time and a personal best 10.72-second 100m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Sliver Label meet.

Richardson, streaking past USA teammate Javianne Oliver (11.07s) and Jamaica’s Natallah Whyte (11.16) in a searing finish.

This is where Richardson now stands on the all-time list:

1. 10.49 Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA) (1988)

2. 10.64 Carmelita Jeter (USA) (2009)

3. 10.65 Marion Jones (USA) (1998)

4. 10.70 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) (2012)

5. 10.70 Elaine Thompson (JAM) (2016)

6. 10.72 Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) (2021)