Thompson-Herah finished fourth in 200m at Miramar Invitational

Jamaica’s reigning Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was beaten into fourth place in the women’s 200m by American Jenna Prandini. The American drove out of the blocks and controlled the race all the way to win in 22.29 seconds (2.2m/s wind) at the inaugural Miramar Invitational at Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on Saturday, April 10.

The 28-year-old Thompson-Herah clocked 22.44 seconds in what was her first appearance over the distance this season.

2018 World Under-20 sprint double champion Briana Williams Thompson-Herah teammate was left back in sixth place in 22.93 seconds.

2019 World Championships silver medalist Brittany Brown was second in 22.39 seconds, with Candace Hill clocking her fastest time since 2016 in third at 22.43 seconds.