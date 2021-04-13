Chanice Porter jumps new PB mark of 6.77m at Spec Town Invitational

Jamaican World Championship long jump finalist Chanice Porter jumped a personal best 6.77m (1.2m/s) to finish third in the women’s long jump at the Spec Towns Invitational in Athens, Georgia on Friday, April 9.

The former Manchester High and University of Georgia standout, who had a previous best of 6.75 sets in 2018 hit the mark with her first jump which she followed up with 6.60. Her final jump was a creditable 6.48m.

The former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion had only three legal jumps she opened with a personal best; she was second after the first round as Jasmine Moore got 6.83m (0.4m/s) on her first jump.

Both women then fell to second and third, respectively as Kendall Williams won the event with her personal best effort of 7.00m (1.4m/s).

The 26-year-old Porter needs a mark of 6.82m to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.