Opposition Spokesperson on Justice and Gender, Donna Scott Mottley, Calls on the Police to Serve Justice on Westmoreland MP, for Beating Woman

Opposition Spokesman on Justice and Gender Affairs, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, called on the Jamaican Constabulary Force to bring all resources at its disposal to immediately investigate, Mr George Wright, the Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament, caught on camera, while beating a woman at a residence in Hanover.

Scott Mottley shared that, over the last few months, Jamaica has experienced an increase in violence against women, and numerous accounts of missing women. She said this incident provides the JCF with an opportunity to demonstrate how seriously they take the issue, and that they are prioritizing the safety of Jamaican women.

The Shadow Minister continued that, an MP has been caught on video physically abusing an unidentified woman, he should resign his office.

She said the example that George Wright has set is inconsistent with him holding this high office and it flies in the face of the nation’s outcry against violence that is now pervasive.

Wright who is the sitting Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, found himself in trouble with the law after he was caught on video beating a defenseless woman, at a house in Chester Castle Hanover, on Tuesday, April 6.

Since the incident, Wright has been alleged dogging the police and the. Media, but made an indication yesterday that he will be coming in with his lawyer.