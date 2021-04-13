Jamaican Calls for Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament, Caught on Camera Beating Girlfriend, to Resign

Jamaicans are now calling on Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament, George Wright, to resign his position as MP, after he was caught on a surveillance camera at a house in Chester Castle, Hanover, beating a woman who is alleged to be his girlfriend.

Residents mainly in Chester Castle in Hanover, where the incident occurred, and the community of Shrewsbury, in Westmoreland, where the MP resides, lashed out in anger at the MP’s behavior, and called for his immediate resignation.

Reported are that between the hours of 1:30 pm, and 2:30 pm, on Tuesday, April 6, Wright trailed the female, who is said to be his girlfriend, to a house in Chester Castle, Hanover, where they both got involved in an argument, allegedly that she was cheating on him.

An argument developed, and a six-minute long video shows Wright attacking the female, while fisting, and slapping her all over her face.

At one point, Wright is seen chasing the woman with a stool, which he also used to hit her several times.

The Hanover police confirmed that the female is from the Petersfield area in Westmoreland, and that she had made an official report to the police, but she has not yet pressed charges.

The police also stated that an attorney representing Wright has contacted them, and informed them that the MP who is now a person of Interest in the case of abuse, says he will be reporting to the police between today, to tomorrow.

In a release on Sunday, Minister of Culture and Gender, Olivia Grange, announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident

Grange said she is deeply disturbed by the scenes in the video, and the allegations that the Member of Parliament involved.

She further stated that she had discussed the video with the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, and he has ordered the police to carry out an investigation into the video.