Father Shot Son to Death During Dispute at their Business Place

The St Andrew police have confirmed that they have taken a businessman in custody, in connection with the shooting death of his own son at their business place in Papine, St Andrew, on Monday morning, April 12.

The deceased has been identified as Ruel Knight, 35-year-old, also of Papine address.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00am, knight and his father were at ‘ Knight’s Meat and Food Distribution business, which they operates along Gordon Town Road, in St Andrew, when an argument developed between the two.

It is further reported that the father told his son to accompany him to the rear of the premises, when gunshots were heard.

Staff and other family members rushed to the rear of the building where they discovered the younger Knight lying in a pool of blood, and his father standing over him with a gun in his hand.

The police were summoned and upon arrival the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the father was taken into custody.