Father Shot Son to Death During Dispute at their Business Place

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St Andrew police have confirmed that they have taken a businessman in custody, in connection with the shooting death of his own son at their business place in Papine, St Andrew, on Monday morning, April 12.

The deceased has been identified as Ruel Knight, 35-year-old, also of Papine address.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00am, knight and his father were at ‘ Knight’s Meat and Food Distribution business, which they operates along Gordon Town Road, in St Andrew, when an argument developed between the two.

It is further reported that the father told his son to accompany him to the rear of the premises, when gunshots were heard.

Staff and other family members rushed to the rear of the building where they discovered the younger Knight lying in a pool of blood, and  his father standing over him with a gun in his hand.

The police were summoned and upon arrival the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the father was taken into custody.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....