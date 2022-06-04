Shabdon’ Arrested By The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force

Popular music producer Linval Thompson otherwise called ‘Shab Don’ has been taken into custody by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF). He was arrested during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South division on Friday, June 3 following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

Thompson, who has been identified as a Person of Interest in the recent triple murder and wounding with intent on May 25th in Rose Heights, St. James, is expected to be questioned in the coming days in the presence of his attorney.

Persons with information that they believe can assist the security forces with their investigations is being asked to contact the Specialized Operations Branch at 876- Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811 or the JDF tip line at 876-837-8888.

