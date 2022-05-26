Three Killed, After Gunmen Ambush Birthday Party in Rose Heights, St James

Five people were shot, three fatally, after gunmen launched an attack on patrons at a birthday party in Rose Heights, St James on Thursday (May 25).

The deceased have been identified as Chadwell ‘Bomb Brian’ Fraser, also known as Chad, 27, of Glendevon; Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin, 24, of Ball Ground in Rose Heights; Toniann ‘Too Fly’ Reid, 26, of Jarrett Terrace, all of St James addresses.

According to reports, a group of people was reportedly gathered along Marl Road in the community at 4:20 p.m. when a silver Toyota Axio motorcar drove up.

Masked men exited the vehicle, brandishing guns, and opened fire on the group, before fleeing the area.

After the shooting ceased, five people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital, where Fraser was confirmed dead and the others were admitted. Calvin and Reid succumbed while undergoing treatment.

 

