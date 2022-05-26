14-year-old Carlos Downie Missing, from St Catherine

14-year-old Carlos Downie, student of Hart Street in Old Harbour, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, May 25.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 147 centimetres (4 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Carlos was last seen at home about 5:30 a.m., wearing a khaki uniform and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carlos Downieis being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.