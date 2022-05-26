Curvy Diva Launches Second Dining With Curvy Location

Entertainer, Host and Entrepreneur, Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett, is excited to open her second restaurant location in a few days in Kingston Jamaica.

Despite the global pandemic, the self-taught chef and businesswoman has seen her Dining With Curvy brand grow exponentially over the last year with her unique restaurant concept and themes, as well as the launch of her Dining With Curvy cookbook

Yanique is now looking forward to seeing the response to Dining with Curvy Express at the new Heart Of Kingston venue on Constant Spring Road.

“It’s a blessing to see the growth of the brand in such a short time, but the Dining With Curvy dream has been years in the making. I’m developing my passion project to be a global brand so expect a whole lot more locations worldwide,” Yanique said.

The Curvy Diva also wanted customers to know that each location will maintain its own identity with unique offerings, so customers will be equally satisfied when visiting both restaurants.

Dining with Curvy The Experience on Dunrobin Avenue will remain the exclusive boutique dining location it has been for the past year, with unique additions such as dining in the sky and diva nights with distinctive décor and drink specials. Dining with Curvy Express will be more of an entertainment and cultural experience.

“Persons have been asking for more space because we are usually fully booked with reservations, now they have Dining With Curvy Express at the large Lawn called Heart Of Kingston which will be a whole cultural and party vibe. A stage and cabanas will set the scene with live performances and events for this entertainment, music and food experience,” Yanique added.

The Curvy Diva, who will soon expand her Dining With Curvy brand with a line of seasonings, will also release new music this summer in preparation for her European Tour this Fall.