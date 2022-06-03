Dominican Born King Tappa Releases First Musical Compilation, “Sand Bay Riddim”

King Tapa Music LLC releases its first musical compilation, “Sand Bay Riddim, which features artistes such as Jhaya, Nando Griffiths, King Tappa, Tunes Lyfe, Tishana and Brukout.

It was officially released on all digital platforms on April 8.

“Sand Bay Riddim” features a Caribbean blend of music genres that could be referred to as a Fusion of Caribbean sounds.

When asked about the reception, King Tappa stated that it has been extremely positive, with the music receiving a lot of airplay.

“Reception has been great, has been featured on live mix tapes and been played on many different radio stations, Australia, Kenya, Dominica, Jamaica and the UK to name a few,” the artiste said.

According to King Tappa, there are currently no plans for another project, but it will be considered in the future.

In response to why he chose the artistes on the riddim, the international reggae artiste says, “I am close with all of them and wanted to let the world hear one riddim with different styles.”

Putting it together was a breeze for King Tappa, as he explained that the majority of the artistes had access to the studio and it was simple to communicate with them individually.

“They were all very receptive of the beat so they got to working on it very quickly,” he said.

In terms of the impact he wants the riddim to have on the space, he stated that he wants the riddim to “make noise in the streets both here and abroad.”

“Usually when a producer is unknown, it’s unlikely that they’ll catch on so fast, but with this riddim, it’s being played in places I didn’t expect, so the hope is that it continues to grow and people can hear the talent these artistes have and keep pushing it,” he said.

King Tappa, who was born in Dominica, stated that Sand Bay Riddim was inspired by his love for the island, his love for the beach (specifically Sand Bay in his my hometown Marigot) and that it was only fitting to feature Dominican artistes on his first compilation.