Man Charged with Murder, Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm in Westmoreland

Lawmen assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division arrested and charged a man following the murder of 17-year-old Kavan Wedderburn of Dalling Street Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, and the injury of another along Dalling Street in the parish on Monday, May 09.

Charged is 29-year-old Nicholas Reuben, otherwise called ‘Evil’, mechanic of Maise Muir District, Little London, Westmoreland. He was also charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports are that about 8:45 p.m., Wedderburn and another man were standing along the roadway when they were pounced upon by Reuben, who opened gunfire hitting them. They were taken to hospital where Wedderburn was pronounced dead and the injured man admitted for treatment.

On May 20, 2022, an eyewitness statement was recorded implicating Reuben and a warrant was prepared and issued for his arrest. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Reuben attended the Savanna-la-mar Police Station along with his attorney and was thereafter charged for the offences.

His court date is being finalised.