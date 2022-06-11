Shab Don Charged With St. James Triple Murder

Shab Don Charged With St. James Triple Murder
Shab Don Charged With St. James Triple Murder

Music producer Linval ‘Shab Don’ Thompson Jr. has been charged with three counts of murder.

He was charged by the Major Investigations Division after he was positively identified in an identification parade, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said in an Instagram post

 It said more details will be provided later.

Johnson was arrested on June 3 in connection with a triple murder that occurred last month in Rose Heights, St James

Following preliminary investigations into several incidents, he was apprehended by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South division

He was named as a person of interest in the recent killings

Twenty-seven-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called ‘Bomb Brain’ or ‘Chad’; 24-year-old Chamario ‘Chippy’ Calvin Toniann ‘Too Fly’ Reid, 26, were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25

Two other persons were injured in the incident.

The dancehall producer was acquitted of firearm and ammunition charges in the Gun Court in April.

 

https://mckoysnews.com/three-killed-after-gunmen-ambush-birthday-party-in-rose-heights-st-james/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com