Sevana celebrates 350,000 views on Mango music video

Sevana
Jamaican songstress Sevana shared a risqué photo on Instagram in hour of 350,000 views on her Mango music video.

The single forms part of her recently released EP Be Somebody. It was produced through a collaboration between local outfit In.Digg.Nation Collective and major international music label RCA Records, facilitated through Six Course Records.

In April of this year came word that reggae recording artiste Protoje and two of his young acts, Sevana and Lila Ike, were joining the RCA roster. Sevana’s Be Somebody is the second of the projects to be released as Lila Ike dropped her maiden project, The ExPerience, in May, and Protoje’s album is expected in a matter of weeks.

This is her second EP. It follows the release of her self-titled project back in 2016.

