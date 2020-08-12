Leon Bailey salutes girlfriend in instagram post

Leon Bailey
Reggae Boyz star and winger for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, Leon Bailey shared cute pictures of him and long- time girlfriend Stephanie at his birthday celebration last night.

The athlete celebrated his 23rd birthday in fine style at an exquisite spot in Germany. The photos were captioned, “Lord thank you for blessing me with this amazing woman in my life. #LeosParents.”

In June, the couple welcomed their first child. After being missing from the scene for a while, fans became concerned that he was injured. However, Leverkusen dispelled these rumours in a tweet saying, “He became a father this morning.”

Bailey has been playing over for Bundesliga campaigner Leverkusen since 2017

In April, hundreds of residents affected by COVID-19 in the Cassava Piece, Grant’s Pen Commons and Stony Hill communities received boxes of food from Bailey and the Craig Butler-led Phoenix Academy.

