Trade Board closes its office to protect employees and customers

Kingston, Jamaica: The Trade Board Limited (TBL) is advising that its office, located on the

Air Jamaica Building in Kingston, is closed for sanitization purposes. The agency was

informed by the Jamaica Property Company Limited that a thorough sanitization exercise will

be undertaken promptly today.

On this account, all staff members were sent home until further communication is received

from the Jamaica Property Company Limited. As such, the TBL office will be re-opened when

it is safe to do so.

Trade Administrator/CEO of the Trade Board Limited, Mr. Douglas Webster, reiterated that

the health of the staff is paramount. Also, he stressed the importance of adhering to the

protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Government of

Jamaica. In light of this, the trade administrator utilized the opportunity to remind the public to

wear a mask, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.

TBL is encouraging its customers to channel enquiries to the organization’s general email

account via [email protected]