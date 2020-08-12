Trade Board closes its office to protect employees and customers

Kingston, Jamaica: The Trade Board Limited (TBL) is advising that its office, located on the
Air Jamaica Building in Kingston, is closed for sanitization purposes. The agency was
informed by the Jamaica Property Company Limited that a thorough sanitization exercise will
be undertaken promptly today.
On this account, all staff members were sent home until further communication is received
from the Jamaica Property Company Limited. As such, the TBL office will be re-opened when
it is safe to do so.
Trade Administrator/CEO of the Trade Board Limited, Mr. Douglas Webster, reiterated that
the health of the staff is paramount. Also, he stressed the importance of adhering to the
protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Government of
Jamaica. In light of this, the trade administrator utilized the opportunity to remind the public to
wear a mask, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.
TBL is encouraging its customers to channel enquiries to the organization’s general email
account via [email protected]
