Dream Weekend 2021 tickets already on sale

Kingston-based Dream Entertainment has already begun selling tickets for the 2021 staging of Dream Weekend after this year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

General early bird tickets are being sold for US$299, while VIP is set at US$399. The event is known for pumping billions of dollars into the economy.

The annual party series was slated for August 5-9 this year. However, due to rising cases of the virus, promoters issued a statement cancelling the event.

“After numerous meetings and continuous dialogue with the various ministries of government that govern entertainment in Jamaica, we have been advised that due to the continued danger of COVID-19, large festivals like our beloved Dream Weekend Jamaica will not be permitted to happen during the summer of 2020. Thus, we have no choice but to postpone our staging of this event from August 5-9, 2020 to August 5-9, 2021,” read a release from Dream Entertainment.

“While a few of you may be disappointed, through discussions directly with many of our Dreamers, we realise that most of you are still not comfortable at the thought of partying with thousands of your fellow patrons, with very little opportunity for social distancing,” it continued

Dream Weekend tickets purchased for this year’s event will be valid for next year’s staging, in keeping with the company’s “no refund” policy. It, however, will facilitate name changes and ticket transfers free of cost to ticket holders.