Serena Williams Withdraws from Semi-final against Ashleigh Barty

7-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from her Yarra Valley Classic semi-final against world number one Ashleigh Barty with a right shoulder injury.

The 39-year-old American had earlier beaten fellow compatriot Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 10-6 in the last eight in Melbourne.

Australian Barty, who won 7-5 2-6 10-4 against American Shelby Rogers has received a walkover into the final.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will be seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

The first Slam of the year begins on Monday and all six Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) warm-up events are being held at Melbourne Park.

Williams won her last major title at the Australian Open in 2017. She missed the 2018 competition and reached the quarterfinals in 2019 but fell in the third-round last year.

Barty will play either Garbine Muguruza or Marketa Vondrousova in the final.