St James Chinese Businessman Robbed of over $2.5-Million in Cash

The St James police have arrested a man who they say robbed his Chinese employer of cash amounting to over $2.5-million dollars.

The police say they are unable to release the identity of the accused man who has not yet been charged, but hails from Sunvalley Road, in Glendevon, St James.

Reports are that between the last week of January, up to Tuesday, February 2, the Chinese businessman who is a building contractor, securely placed a bag containing a large amount of cash inside his office, and locked the building.

On Tuesday afternoon he went back to his office to retrieve the money and found out that the bag containing the money was broken into, and cash amounting to over US $-15,000 and JA $100,000 was missing.

The accused man who is the only employee with access to that area, denied knowing anything about the missing money.

The businessman then called in the police and made a report, followed by which an investigation was carried out.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to the police that he was the one who actually stole the cash, and that he had already used up most of it.

He returned a sum of US-$500 to the police and informed them that he had used most of the cash to purchase a brand new seven-seater Toyota motor, which was parked in his yard.

Following the confession, the accused was taken into custody and is now waiting to be charged.