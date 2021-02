Briana Williams is set to make her season debut at the New Balance Grand Prix in New York instead of Boston, on Saturday, February 13.

The world U20 sprint double champion will run in the 60m dash.

Last year, this same time, Williams finished 3rd at the NYRR Millrose Games in New York.

Williams had been scheduled to open her season running the 150m and the 300m in the Bahamas last December but withdrew at the last minute.