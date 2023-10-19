Sixty-seven-year-old Glenville Stewart of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine
has been missing since Sunday, October 15.
He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Stewart was last seen at home
wearing a blue jeans and blue pants. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Glenville Stewart is being asked to contact the Portmore
Police at 876-989-8422, the 119 Police Emergency number or the nearest police station.
Senior Citizen Missing
