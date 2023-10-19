A successful joint police/military intelligence operation led to the discovery
of more than 320 devices that are suspected to be explosives at a premise on Darling Street, in the
Kingston Western Police Division on Monday, October 16.
The operation was based on high-quality intelligence obtained through the diligent use of various
technologies and other methodologies. We wish to underline the commitment and expertise of our
officers, who, by conducting this operation without any casualties, have demonstrated exemplary
operational dexterity.
While we understand the public’s need for information, the very sensitive nature of this discovery
means that certain specifics cannot be shared at this time. Currently, experts are conducting
chemical tests to ascertain the exact nature of the substances found. The JCF will provide updates
as and when it’s appropriate.
This significant seizure is a testament to the robust intelligence gathering capacity of our law
enforcement agencies and underscores our unyielding commitment to ensuring the safety of the
Jamaican people.
Discovery Of Suspected Explosive Devices In Kingston Western Police Division
A successful joint police/military intelligence operation led to the discovery