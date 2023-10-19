Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Police Division launched an
investigation into a video posted on social media on Tuesday, October 17, and has caught the
attention of local authorities and the wider public.
In the video, 33-year-old Jason Wright, a farmer from Cemetery Road, Troy, Trelawny is seen
handling a firearm and making a threatening remarks towards the police, specifically stating,
“Mampy, Da one ya name kill Police,” referencing the weapon in his possession.
In response to the viral video, an early morning operation was conducted at the Trelawny
residence of Mr. Jason Wright on October 18. While Mr. Wright was not seen during the
operation, two of his close relatives were taken into custody for questioning.
Initial investigations have determined that the video was recorded at Mr. Wright’s residence in the
Troy District, Trelawny, where he resides with his father and uncle.
Mr. Wright is identified as a frequent visitor to Kingston and Breeze Hole in the Christiana Police
area of Manchester. As a result of the video and subsequent findings, he has become a person of
interest in a case concerning the possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession
of ammunition.
The investigation is currently being handled by the Trelawny Police. The Police are urging Mr.
Wright to turn himself in immediately. He is encouraged to do so in the company of his attorney,
a Justice of the Peace, or any reputable citizen.
Viral Video Spurs Investigation in Troy, Trelawny
