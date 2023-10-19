Cocaine Seizure in Portmore, St. Catherine man Charged

Detectives assigned Narcotics Police Division have charged 37-year-old
Amos Lee of Old Breaton, St. Catherine with breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act about the
seizure of three kilograms of cocaine during an operation on Port Henderson Road, Portmore, St.
Catherine on Friday, October 13.
Lee was charged with the following offences:
Possession of Cocaine
Dealing in Cocaine
Conveying Cocaine, and
Conspiracy to Convey Cocaine
Reports are that about midday, lawmen were in the area when they saw Lee driving a Honda
Stream motor car along the roadway, he was signaled to stop and he complied. He was searched,
and a search of the vehicle was also conducted. During the search, the cocaine and JMD 26,000
were found in his possession. He was subsequently arrested; he was charged on Tuesday, October
17 after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.
Lee is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, October 24.
The illicit drug has an estimated street value of US150,000.