Select East African Detectives Complete Advanced Forensic Crime Scene Training at DCI Academy

The DCI Director General George Kinoti, has urged detectives to take advantage of the newly commissioned DCI National Forensic Laboratory and learn contemporary crime resolution techniques that are crucial in resolving modern-day crime challenges.

The Director General said this while addressing 36 detectives drawn from Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, who were graduating today after attending a comprehensive Forensic Crime Scene management course at the DCI academy.

Kinoti encouraged the officers to apply the skills that they had acquired during their course in assisting their respective agencies manage scenes of crime professionally.

“Every contact in a scene of crime leaves a trace and how you manage and process a scene greatly determines the outcome of your investigations,” said Kinoti.

The Director General also acknowledged the support that the DCI had continued to receive from the German government through the GIZ program, which has not only enhanced the effectiveness of their officers in the performance of their duties, but has also given them the much needed impetus to work smart and produce the desired results expeditiously.

“GIZ has not only provided specialised crime fighting tools, but has also developed our human resource capacity to handle various kinds of crimes including those that are complex in nature,” the director general said.

“In particular, the Anti-Terrorism and Forensics units have been the biggest beneficiaries of GIZ’s magnanimity, through trainings and exchange programmes that have been offered to our detectives locally and abroad,” he added.

Kinoti said that the skills that their detectives have acquired have been crucial in destabilising terror cells in the country and in consolidation of crucial evidence, required to nail suspects and consolidate watertight cases.

The commandant DCI academy Gatiria Mboroki noted that the training was a first of its kind in the region and welcomed more of such programs to be hosted at the academy.

She urged the officers to cascade the knowledge that they gained to other officers in their respective commands.